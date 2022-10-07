ABC Action News Gives Donations

We respect the fact you trust ABC Action News Gives with your money to help others in need. We will be transparent with all campaigns we deliver through the program. At the end of each campaign, we will show you exactly how much is donated to each 501(c) 3 non profit organization.
_____________________________________________________
|CAMPAIGN:
|UPDATED AS OF:
|10/7/22
|Hurricane Ian Relief Donations Received
|Hurricane Ian Relief Donations Given
|$60,000.00
|Hardee Help Center/Hardee County Ministerial Association
|$10,000.00
|Sol Relief, Inc.
|$10,000.00
|Feeding Tampa Bay
|$10,000.00
|Mercy Full Project
|$5,000.00
|Babycycle Diaper Bank
|$5,000.00
|Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas
|$10,000.00
|Crisis Center of Tampa Bay
|$10,000.00