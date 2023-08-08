ABC Action News Gives helps Lakeland mom get new mobility van for her son

LAKELAND, Fla. — When we first introduced you to Julie and Kamryn Stirling back in May, their specialized mobility van was breaking down. So, getting Kamryn to his medically necessary appointments every week was starting to get more difficult. But one thing that was clear was that a mother’s love is unconditional, even in the toughest of circumstances.

“I don't want to lose him. I can't lose him. This is my best friend,” explained Julie.

Kamryn, who is now 23, was born three months premature. He is visually impaired, suffers from seizures, and uses a mobility chair to get around. But when our viewers heard the Sterlings' story, they stepped up and donated. With their help, MobilityWorks in Clermont was able to find a converted 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan in great shape that met the family’s needs perfectly.

“I think they're going to be very excited, especially what they had previously and had gone through this process, I think they are going to be very excited,” said Jay Rumeau from MoblityWorks.

Julie and Kamryn met ABC Action News at MobilityWorks, and right on time, we pulled up with a chariot fit for a family who said they prayed for this day to come.

“Oh my God, I love it. What do you say, Kamryn? What do you say,” Julie asked.

“Thank you,” said Kamryn.

Julie and Kamryn couldn't help but walk around the van and sit in it. They were in disbelief that our viewers saw their story and began donating to a GoFundMe account and to our ABC Action News Gives initiative.

So, on behalf of the Scripps Howard fund and with the help of Hands Across the Bay, ABC Action News was able to present the family with a check for $11,500 to put towards their new van. For Julie, it did not sink in that she was the owner of a new van until the key turned for the first time, and it worked.

“Oh my God. So much better than mine,” explained Julie.

Just when things started to look bleak for the Sterlings, our viewers saw someone who needed assistance and helped fill the gap.

“I just want to thank you guys so much. Oh my God. It's amazing how people can just come together and help someone and help each other,” said Julie.

For Julie Stirling, a new set of wheels is a miracle answered, and with her best friend in the backseat, the family plans to take the scenic way wherever they go.

“It's going to be a long ride home because it's going to be like a mini-vacation,” said Julie. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for this.”

Julie told ABC Action News that one of the first places she and Kamryn plan to visit is the mall to take a stroll since they have been home-bound for a bit. They also plan to go to church because they have some more people to say thank you to.