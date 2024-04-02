ABC Action News Gives raises $5,400 for Healthy 22nd Street Community Garden

TAMPA, Fla. — A few weeks ago, ABC Action News told you about the Healthy 22nd Street Community Garden.

It’s a project in East Tampa that encourages people to grow their own food. It also helps them take power over their health and wallets.

“We are interested in doing things that will save our lives. I have family members who are on dialysis and have had transplants, but the thing is, I want to start another generation by learning how to eat better and not relying on our doctors to give us meds. We can start at the table,“ explained Regina Polite with the Healthy 22nd Street Community Garden.

They told ABC Action News they needed some soil and gardening tools to help expand the program. And that is where you, our viewers, came in.

We started an ABC Action News Gives Campaign, and within just a few days, $5,400 was raised for the Community Garden.

So, ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain met with Regina and a few other members at their demonstration garden to present them with the donation.

“On behalf of ABC Action News Gives, the Scripps Howard Fund, and all of our super generous viewers. We have 10 bags of soil for you and 10 different gardening kits as well,” said St. Germain.

“Oh, thank you, thank you so much. This is what we need. This is the support we need for our community to help us get started because this stuff cost a lot of money,” explained Regina.

“This is truly our viewers. Our viewers donated after they saw Michael’s story. They love what you are doing and want to help you out. This is all thanks to our viewers,” explained St. Germain.

“Wow! We thank the viewers. We thank this community for believing in our mission,” said Regina.

The group was grateful for the soil and gardening tools but there was still more to give. St. Germain then presented them with a nearly $5,000 check.

“This is a blessing to this desert community because a lot of people they can’t afford fresh veggies and different things that will be beneficial to their bodies. So, this is a start to come here and to learn,” explained Regina.

“Regina, you were telling me that you guys have a wait list right now,” said St. Germain.

“Yes, we do, and now we can really get to them and say here’s a barrel your home or your apartment,” said Regina.

Right now, the Healthy 22nd Street Community Garden has 30 active members, and about 10-15 people are on the wait list.

“If you’re on a fixed income, it doesn’t matter. We have tools for you now. You have your own tools now that you can garden, and we can show you how. There is no excuse anymore,” said Regina.

The Healthy 22nd Street Community Garden is part of the nonprofit, Coalition of Community Gardens.

The Coalition is giving the full check straight to the Healthy 22nd Street Community Garden.

If you would like to get involved with this organization, you can learn morehere.