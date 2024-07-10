ABC Action News Gives raises more than $4,100 for Florida food pantry

BRANDON, Fla. — A few months ago, we introduced you to Martha Diaz, the founder of The Three B’s Ministry.

It is a food pantry that Diaz started after being homeless herself nearly a decade ago.

“This is not only a dream. This is a work of love,” said Martha Diaz.

Back in April, she was worried about having to shut down her food pantry in Valrico after the building was closing to redevelop.

But a generous viewer saw our story and offered to share his building space, where he helps the homeless with Diaz.

“I will feel that I let everybody down. I would feel like I couldn’t make it happen,” explained Diaz.

“Whatever she needs, it's going to be done, like, within a week,” said Chirag Amin, the viewer who donated his space.

So every Wednesday, Diaz continues to feed nearly 150 families through the non-profit, which is now located on Lithia Pinecrest Road in Brandon.

“You don't need to dream big. You just need to dream,” said Diaz.

She continued to dream of serving even more people but needed a refrigerated truck. And that’s where you, our viewers, stepped up again to assist with our latest ABC Action News Gives Initiative.

ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan went to The Three B’s Ministry to show Diaz how our viewers stepped up to offer a helping hand.

“Martha, thank you for all that you do. And on behalf of our ABC Action News Gives Initiative, so many generous viewers out there. And in conjunction with The Law Firm of Anidjar and Levine, we'd like to present to you a check for $4,164. And, of course, that's going to go towards your refrigerated truck. I certainly hope it helps,” said Wendy Ryan.

“Yes, of course, it will! It's a huge help! We are a small ministry. So, our donations go a long way. We're gonna continue to be able to go and get that refrigerated truck. This is a huge jumpstart. So I'm very grateful of you guys, sincerely,” explained Diaz.

Attorney Jovanni Fiallo with Anidjar and Levine explains why his firm wanted to get involved.

“Anytime we hear a great story like this, where someone's dealt an unfortunate hand in life, and they turn that around not to just help themselves, but help everybody else. Why wouldn't we want to be a part of it? It just means a lot to us to be able to give back to the community and be able to help with the story, such as Martha's,” explained Fiallo.

Despite the warm weather, more than 30 volunteers joined Three B’s Ministry to donate food and make a difference in countless lives.

Now, Diaz looks forward to an even brighter future.

“I need to tell you, thank you so much,” said Diaz.

You can learn more about The Three B’s Ministry and how to volunteer here.