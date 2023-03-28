ABC Action News Gives Campaign raises money to improve safety at West Tampa daycare

TAMPA, Fla. — In January, ABC Action News introduced viewers to a daycare in West Tampa – The Rosa Valdez Early Childhood Learning Center – working to raise money to keep it’s young students safe. ABC Action News Reporter Vanessa Araiza did a report on crime in West Tampa and learned how the center’s leaders were concerned about safety after more than one shooting happened near the property. One shooting in 2020 even ended with a bullet lodged into their fence.

Violence near the property is at the forefront of Cathy Stone’s mind. Stone is the executive director of Cornerstone Family Ministries.

“The difference between the first shooting and the second one was more children and we got to watch it and it was heartbreaking,” said Stone.

Back in January, Stone told us they are raising money for various safety improvements – including a stronger barrier around the playground that will better protect children. That is where ABC Action News viewers came in to help.

So many people at home were touched by this story and wanted to help keep these young kids safe. Through the ABC Action News Gives initiative, viewers helped raise more than $2,800. ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain delivered the check on Tuesday.

“On behalf of ABC Action News Gives, our viewers, and the Scripps Howard fund – we would like to present you [Cornerstone Family Ministries] with a $2,800 donation to help make this playground more safe for your students,” said St. Germain.

“Oh thank you so much. We appreciate it. Thank you viewers. Thank you for this awesome gift. This is a great start to a real solution in old West Tampa,” said Stone.

Stone said they still have more money to raise and every donation helps.

“We cannot wait until the next things happen,” said Stone.

She said they will not stop until they have all the funding and a solution to protect their kids.

“These are the kids who are going to keep our community safe in the future, so they have to know what that feels like,” said Stone.

Their fundraising effort is not going to stop anytime soon because they need to raise a lot of money. Any viewer who is seeing this story for the first time and feels compelled to donate should click here.

Stone said that by choosing the “Keep Our Kids Safe” option in the drop down menu, it ensures the full donation will go right to the school’s effort to improve safety.