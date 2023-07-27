ABC Action News Gives raises nearly $8000 for new uniforms for Maximo Elementary students

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. — ABC Action News Gives initiative is once again helping people across the Tampa Bay area. ABC Action News told you about Maximo Elementary School in St. Petersburg less than two weeks ago.

Over 65 children at that school are homeless, some even living out of a car.

“In our particular neighborhood, where we have a lot of minorities, and we have a lot of poverty, there has to be something that we can do to help,” explained Lois Ermatinger, who lives in the community near Maximo Elementary School.

Lois and her husband, John Ermatinger, have been helping countless children in need at Maximo Elementary School for a year.

Shortly after we told you about their mission, we asked our viewers to donate to our ABC Action News Gives Campaign.

In conjunction with Hands Across the Bay, and thanks to our viewers, ABC Action News donated nearly $8000 worth of new student uniforms.

ABC Action News Anchor Wendy Ryan returned to Maximo Elementary School to tell teachers and staff the good news.

“This is such an amazing thing! Thank you so much! Our families will definitely benefit from this and the efforts that you all have made,” explained Lisa Austin, the principal at Maximo Elementary School.

Austin says ever since the original story aired, donations have been rolling in daily. Some even came from across the country.

“It has been so amazing! We've had people walking in saying 'I want to sponsor a family.' 'I want to sponsor three students.' We've even had a family from as far as South Dakota, who heard of this story, ordered some supplies on Amazon, and had them delivered to our school,” said Austin.

Assistant principal Tenishela Johnson says it warms her heart to know students will feel the love from so many in the community.

“It's overwhelming. It's exciting. I feel honored. I feel blessed that I'm a part of this. These kids are so amazing, and they bring so much joy that brings them a little sense of normalcy to their lives. It's just amazing. And I'm humbled and honored to be a part of it,” explained Johnson.

Hands Across the Bay's Julie Weintraub helped make the presentation at Maximo Elementary School. She says her organization was honored to help and knew the Tampa Bay Area would too.

“When people actually do find out that something like this is happening in our community with these children, without their basic needs being met, that they can all have an opportunity to come together and give back,” said Weintraub.

As for Lois and John, they are thrilled their initial campaign to help Maximo, which started three years is finding even more people with big hearts.

“I know how generous people are, but for this to happen in literally less than a week, I don't have adequate words,” said Lois

