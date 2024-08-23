ABC Action News Gives donates equipment to gym for adaptive athletes and veterans

LUTZ, Fla. — Last month, we introduced you to Gabriel Gonzalez, a veteran who suffered a traumatic brain injury while deployed overseas.

“We were riding in the van from the plane back to base, and I was holding on to a strap. The van was going about 50 miles per hour, and the strap I was holding onto broke, and I fell out. I landed on my head and sustained a traumatic brain injury,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez now trains at Impact Fitness in Lutz, where they have specific equipment to help adaptive athletes train.

Denny Locascio is the co-owner of Impact Fitness and started the nonprofit Heroes Adapt.

The goal is to raise money to get specific equipment with a wider base into the homes of local veterans.

“So, they can sit here in their wheelchair, and now they can get cardio,” said Locascio.

He continued, “We now have cardio equipment that we have made specifically for wider wheelchairs or wrist straps or certain exercise modalities so we can work around those injuries and still offer a full-strength training.”

To help with Locascio's mission, we started an ABC Action News Gives campaign to help get more equipment. All of you responded and ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain got to present Locascio with the donation.

“On behalf of ABC Action News Gives, The Scripps Howard Fund, and all of our super generous viewers. We would like to present Heroes Adapt with a SkiEerg to help you with your mission to help Veterans and adaptive athletes,” said St. Germain.

“That is amazing. It’s going to be able to help our athletes here. That is fantastic,” said Locascio. “I just feel super excited and grateful to help other people. You guys are helping us out, which I just get to use that and help other people as well.”

“Do you know where this machine is going to go? Any adaptive athletes or veterans lined up yet?” asked St. Germain.

“I have someone in mind right now, and I think he’s at the gym,” said Locascio.

That veteran was Gonzalez.

“So now he can stand up or sit down and still get some type of cardio. Now he’s stationary and in a safe spot,” said Locascio

But the surprises weren’t quite done for Locascio.

“Our viewers were so generous that we actually have a check for a little over $1,000 to hopefully help you guys buy another machine now, too,” explained St. Germain.

“That’s amazing. Thank you all so much,” said Locascio. “I just appreciate ABC Action News, everyone out there in Tampa who wants to support local veterans and adaptive athletes. It’s just a huge area where we can help each other out.”