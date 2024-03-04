ABC Action News Gives raises nearly $2,900 for Angling for Relief

TAMPA, Fla. — Back in January, ABC Action News told you about a nonprofit called Angling for Relief.

It was started in 2018 by Jake Klopfenstein. He creates dry fishing kits to deliver to pediatric patients in the hospital.

“We just go in the hospital for three, four hours and visit anyone in inpatient, or sometimes in the infusion center that is in the hospital,” said Jake.

When each child is released from the hospital, they take the skills they learned with the dry fishing kits and actually fish on the water.

Now that Jake is heading off to college, Angling for Relief needs a new leader.

That is where many of you, our ABC Action News viewers, stepped up to help.

In conjunction with the Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine, you helped raise almost $2,900 towards a scholarship for the future of the nonprofit.

The money raised will be put to use immediately.

“This money is going to be used to help inspire the next generation to come in, take Jake's place, and fish with cancer patients. And this is going to go towards a scholarship fund for them,” explained Toni Klopfenstein, Jake’s mom.

“I'm hoping they can just pick up where I left off doing interviews like this and going into the hospital and just continuing what we started,” said Jake.

Even a local law firm was impressed by Jake and all he’s done.

“To me, it's the most impressive thing to see, you know, a young child, young man, you know, taking initiative to do something for others, right? How often do we see that these young kids, young gentlemen, are just so selfless,” said Jovanni Fiallo from the Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine.

Fiallo said it’s important to them to give back to the community.

You can learn more about Angling for Relief here.