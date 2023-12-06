My Warrior’s Place rebuilds after Hurricane Idalia, ABC Action News Gives donation

RUSKIN, Fla. — One of our ABC Action News Gives campaigns this year was to help My Warriors Place after Hurricane Idalia.

Back in August, the retreat for veterans with PTSD and their families was extensively damaged after the banks of the Little Manatee River flooded during the storm.

“It's been a busy couple of weeks. Uh, it's been crazy,” said Kelly Kowall, the founder of My Warrior's Place, back in August. “As you can see, they've gutted everything out.”

Several of the waterfront cabins at My Warrior’s Place sustained water damage. At the time, Kowall had already dished out $25,000 just to tear out the moldy walls, floors and electrical. Her dream, which was founded on a few dollars 12 years ago, was torn down to the studs and sub-flooring.

“Everybody just loves this cottage. It was the one everyone wanted because of the screened-in porch. It was just so calming and comfortable in here,” said Kowall.

In the days after we aired our original story, donors stepped up, including you, our ABC Action News viewers. You donated to our ABC Action News Gives campaign and raised $12,210 to help My Warrior's Place rebuild.

We presented Kowall with a check in September. And just last week, ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain went to check in with her to see the progress being made on the retreat.

Kowall told ABC Action News that a group of volunteers, who are veterans themselves, are helping her in the rebuilding efforts.

"I try to keep blinders on, so I don’t get overwhelmed. I know you guys helped us raise a little over $12,000, which is truly amazing. It's what helped us buy the cement you saw, the lumber that is covered up. It's what helped us to be able to keep things moving in a direction," explained Kowall.

"I am optimistic that maybe by mid-end January we will be totally back up and operational," she added.

But there is a silver lining in all of this. Kowall told ABC Action News that they are working on certain renovations that might not have happened for years and using the forced rebuild of some cabins as an opportunity.

My Warriors Place runs on volunteers and donations. Kowall says all are welcome.

You can learn more about My Warrior’s Place here.