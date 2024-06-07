ABC Action News Gives Raises over $3,800 ShowerUp

TAMPA, Fla. — ShowerUp is a local nonprofit working to bring showers and hope to people in need.

“They say it just by the look on their face when they get out of that shower. Wow, I can go about my day now and feel good about it.” ” said Iris Rhodes from ShowerUp.

We first told you aboutShowerUp and their mission back in May. They told us they started with 5 to 6 people in need at each location. The demand has now more than tripled, especially as the summer heat is in full swing.

For this reason, ShowerUp is looking to expand and get a new trailer with a water tank. With this, they can go places where they don’t have to hook up to a water source, like a public park, and reach more people.

As part of our ABC Action News Gives Campaign, we noticed the need and decided to take action.

ABC Action News anchor Heather Leigh went back to ShowerUp to show them how our viewers stepped up to offer a helping hand.

“Dali, our viewers were absolutely moved by the original story we did about ShowerUp and this organization. And so, on behalf of ABC Action News Gives Initiative, and of course, our generous viewers and in conjunction with the Lake Michigan Credit Union. We want to present ShowerUp with this nearly $3900 check to help with a potential new trailer for you,” said Leigh.

“I’m extremely grateful to every single person that gave. This helps us to our goal so that we can do more showers and we can reach more lives out there. So thank you for everything, and thank you to every single person who gave. This is an extremely big blessing,” said Dali Vargas from ShowerUp.

But your generosity wasn’t done, we had another surprise for ShowerUp.

“I’m going to open this up. I’m going to step out of the way so you can see some of the things we have in here. We’ve got towels, we’ve got toothbrushes, deodorant,” explained Leigh.

She continued, “These things are staples in most people’s houses, these are things that people pick up at the grocery store every single day, but these things are essential for folks who are out and don’t have access to this on a daily basis.”

“Absolutely, absolutely, especially deodorant. It’s a very high item, it’s expensive so even if they don’t want to shower, they want a deodorant. Underwear, for sure, is something people want. Who wants to take a shower and put on the same dirty underwear? No one,” said Dali.

She continued, “They are going to help us because we’re going to be able to do more and serve more.”

Dali also told ABC Action News a fresh shave can transform a person’s look.

The Lake Michigan Credit Union, who also helped sponsor the donation told us, it has a social responsibility to help people in the community.

“I think a shower is a small thing but really it can make a very positive impact that can continue that ripple effect, in affecting them and positively affecting their lives,” explained Maggie Roehling, Lake Michigan Credit Union.

If you would like to learn more about ShowerUp or to donate you can do so byclicking here.