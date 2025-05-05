Clearwater Ferry crash investigation continues as calls for justice grow louder

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Sunday marked one week since the tragic Clearwater Ferry crash took the life of Jose Castro and seriously injured 10 more people.

Victim who was killed in boat collision near Memorial Causeway bridge has been identified

As Castro's family laid him to rest over the weekend, calls for justice are growing louder. At this time, no charges have been filed against Jeffry Knight, who was operating the boat that crashed into the ferry carrying 44 passengers.

“We can’t let this go unnoticed. We can’t let his life be just gone in an instant like that. We need justice for him, we need justice for these girls that he’s leaving behind," Angie Todd, Castro's niece said at his funeral on Saturday.

The ABC Action News I-Team spoke with a retired Tampa Police Department marine officer about why it can take time before an investigation is completed and the state attorney's office determines whether to file charges.

Jeffry Knight was cited for 'careless operation' in 2019 crash involving same boat in Clearwater Ferry crash

Randy Lopez, who investigated hundreds of boat crashes during his 33-year career and now owns and operates Blue Line Boating, a charter boating and boater safety training business, told the I-Team the investigation could take 30-45 days.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is leading the investigation, which Lopez said he thinks is best, to have third-party investigators specifically assigned to the incident.

Lopez told the I-Team you never want to rush an arrest, if there are ultimately charges, and risk having someone get off "on a technicality."

"They're meticulously going through the evidence," Lopez said.

And in this specific case, there is a lot of evidence to review.

“They’re going to look at every possible thing, and what they’re going to do is come up with their very best conclusion that’s based on facts and science," Lopez said.

The retired officer told the I-Team, unlike some cases, in this one, they already know who is involved. They have the people. That have the evidence.

They also have one shot to get it right.

"You want the truth. You want the facts investigated. You want the evidence investigated," Lopez said.

In a news conference earlier this week, FWC's Capt. Matthew Dallarosa said that boat crash investigations are different from vehicle crashes.

“You’re dealing with a dynamic environment, tides and wind shift everything around, things don’t tend to sit in exactly the same place, and it just takes a long process to work all of the way through that," he said.

Dallarosa said the FWC is working closely with the Pinellas County State Attorney's Office to determine in the crash fits the legal definition of a hit and run.

“There is evidence that shows that the vessel did remain there for a period of time and then ultimately ended up at the Belleair Boat Ramp, separate from the accident location," Dallarosa said.

He went on to explain that they're working to build a timeline.

“See who was making what phone calls at what time and again, that’s the complexity of an event of this magnitude, as well as when it involves boats like this, again, every piece of evidence tries to float away, we’re dealing with a late night, and again, a lot of people," Dallarosa said.

Attorneys told ABC Action News that if someone leaves a fatal boating crash scene without rendering aid, that person could face up to 30 years in prison.

"We’re working through whatever those charges may be and to the fullest extent of the law, we will prosecute any crime that is discovered," Dallarosa said, noting their work with the state attorney's office.

Knight's attorney sent a letter requesting the preservation of evidence, said his client's actions were consistent with Florida law, and that any allegations of leaving the scene are not supported.

The Clearwater Ferry suspended its service over the weekend, saying, "Our hearts are with the victims and families affected, and we reiterate our deep gratitude for the first responders, our crew, and other boaters who helped during this tragic event."

Service is expected to resume on Thursday.