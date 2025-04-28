CLEARWATER, Fla. — The City of Clearwater says multiple injuries have been reported after a boat crash near the Memorial Causeway bridge.

ABC Action News spoke with the mayor of Clearwater, Bruce Rector, who says the Clearwater Ferry was in a collision with a privately owned boat. The ferry can carry 50 people.

According to Rob Shaw with the City of Clearwater, 42 people were on board the ferry. Of the injuries, six were listed as trauma alerts. Of those six, two were flown to Baycare Health with various minor injuries. Shaw sent us this video of the scene:

Multiple injuries reported following boat crash in Clearwater

Officials say Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire and Rescue are on scene following a call at 8:43 p.m. It was the end of the 17-day Sugar Sand Festival tonight, so a lot of people were taking the ferry back and forth for the festival.

Officials say they believe everyone has been accounted for.

We are working to determine the number of people who have been injured. This is an ongoing story, and any new information will be updated in this article as it becomes available.