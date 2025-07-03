Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UPDATE: MISSING TEENS FOUND: PCSO

UPDATE: PCSO said the teens have been found

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is looking for two missing teenagers from Oklahoma who were visiting St. Pete Beach.

PCSO said they responded to a missing juvenile report on June 3 at 2:30 a.m. Deputies said they learned that 15-year-old Jersey Yanes and 16-year-old Cayden Rinn had snuck out of their hotel room.

Deputies said the two teens are visiting from Oklahoma and are unfamiliar with the area, and they have been entered as missing.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, contact the sheriff's office at 727-582-6200.

