'We are destroyed': Man who died from Clearwater Ferry crash, laid to rest on Saturday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Jose Castro’s family gathered at the Moss Feaster Funeral Home in Clearwater on Saturday to say their final goodbyes.

“He was a really happy person,” said Angie Todd, niece of Jose Castro.

That’s how his family will remember him.

“That’s honestly what’s giving us the strength right now to be together and to celebrate his beautiful life because it was not a single day that was without music, and his kids, and fun,” said Angie Todd.

Castro was laid to rest on Saturday.

The 41-year-old, who lived in Palm Harbor, died after last Sunday’s boat crash involving the Clearwater Ferry and a private boat.

ABC Action News spoke with Castro’s sister and niece before his Celebration of Life service.

“We are destroyed, my mom is destroyed. We didn’t deserve my brother's life be taken away like that,” said Sandy Todd, sister of Jose Castro.

Castro was a father, a brother, a son, and a friend.

“He was the light and the shine of our days practically. Because whenever you come with a negative or a bad day, he always turned it around in a positive way,” said Sandy Todd.

He leaves behind two young daughters, ages three and eight.

Castro’s family told ABC Action News he was a dedicated father who prioritized family.

“His whole world was his daughters,” said Sandy Todd.

People traveled from all over to say their goodbyes on Saturday, some coming from as far as Peru, where Castro was originally from.

“That shows us how much my brother loved people and loved everybody,” said Sandy Todd.

Castro was a post office worker and his family told ABC Action News that he was enjoying a day off and returning from the beach on the ferry last Sunday.

“He just decided to go to the beach and just relax,” said Sandy Todd.

Castro was one of 44 people on the Clearwater Ferry, when investigators said a private boat captained by local businessman, Jeff Knight, crashed into them.

Castro sadly lost his life, and 10 other people were seriously injured, according to Clearwater Police.

FWC said Jeff Knight’s boat left the scene after the crash and went to the Belleair Boat Ramp.

Officials said he did pass a breathalyzer test.

The crash is still under investigation.

However, Castro’s family wants answers, and wants charges to be filed.

“We can’t let this go unnoticed. We can’t let his life be just gone in an instant like that. We need justice for him, We need justice for these girls that he’s leaving behind,” said Angie Todd.

They’re just trying to find a way to move forward for now.

“We’re going to miss him terribly,” said Sandy Todd.