Man dies after being pulled from the water on Sand Key: Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla — A New York man died after being pulled from the water on Sand Key on Thursday.

The City of Clearwater said police and fire rescue units responded to a call at Bayside Park on the Intercoastal Waterway around 4 p.m.

A 51-year-old New York Man was found unresponsive in the water.

Family members brought him to the sand, and people on the shore attempted life-saving measures, according to officials.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue(CFR) arrived and he was taken to Morton Plant Hospital. He died an hour later, according to CFR.

