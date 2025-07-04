Man dies after being pulled from the water on Sand Key: Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla — A New York man died after being pulled from the water on Sand Key on Thursday.
The City of Clearwater said police and fire rescue units responded to a call at Bayside Park on the Intercoastal Waterway around 4 p.m.
A 51-year-old New York Man was found unresponsive in the water.
Family members brought him to the sand, and people on the shore attempted life-saving measures, according to officials.
Clearwater Fire and Rescue(CFR) arrived and he was taken to Morton Plant Hospital. He died an hour later, according to CFR.
