'What kind of world is this?' Ferry crash victim's family angered no charges filed

PALM HARBOR — Family meant everything to Jose Castro, especially his two daughters.

"You can see in their eyes, as soon as they see my brother, how their eyes shine,” said Sandy Todd.

Sandy Todd

But now those young girls are without a father, and Sandy is planning a funeral for her brother, who was killed Sunday night.

"My family is coming [from] all over to be the last time with my brother. This is unexpected. Very sad,” Todd said.

The post office worker from Palm Harbor was returning from a day off at the beach.

He was one of 44 people on the Clearwater Ferry when investigators say a boat captained by Jeff Knight slammed into them.

You can see the crash on the city's surveillance video.

Ten people were seriously injured.

Tuesday afternoon, Florida Fish and Wildlife towed the mangled ferry away as the investigation into the crash continues.

FWC says Knight's boat left the scene after the crash and went to the Belleair Boat Ramp.

He did pass a breathalyzer test.

Castro's family reached out to ABC Action News in part because they are angry that no charges have been filed.

"What kind of world is this? What kind of person is this? He's going to be here killing one person today that was my brother. Tomorrow can be one of us. Can be another family member suffering while we are suffering today. It's not fair,” Todd said.

Records show Knight was charged in a 2019 boating accident where he crashed into a pontoon boat, injuring four people.

And while the charges were later dismissed, a civil suit was settled out of court.

Knight was also sued in 2012 after a friend died after slipping off Knight's yacht.

Knight owns several businesses, including Jannus Live in downtown St. Petersburg.

Knight's attorney provided a letter that they had sent to FWC requesting "the preservation of evidence."

Read the full letter:

The concert venue released a statement asking that “judgment be reserved” while authorities investigate what happened.

As for Castro's family, they say they will miss his smile and positive vibe.

"If you met Jose one time in your life my brother was always the person that was the happiest man in this world,” Todd said.