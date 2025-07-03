Coast Guard rescues 5 people from disabled boat near Sanibel Island

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A U.S. Coast Guard Clearwater aircrew rescued five people from a disabled boat off the coast of Sanibel Island on July 2.

USCG Southeast said they were alerted about the distress through a Personal Locator Beacon around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, the crew found the 28-foot vessel about 30 miles west of Sanibel Island with two children and three adults on board.

Officials said everyone was recovered successfully, and no one was injured.

“These boaters did an excellent job in using safety equipment by activating their emergency distress beacon during their time of distress,” said Lt. Zovek Chapa Errasti, a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk aircraft commander. “The July 4th holiday weekend is fast approaching, we can’t stress the importance enough of having a working radio, enough life jackets in the correct sizes for everyone on your boat, and a registered emergency distress beacon on board your vessel before enjoying your time on the water.”

Video of the rescue can be viewed below.

