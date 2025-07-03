John's Pass businesses welcome July 4th visitors despite rainy forecast

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Despite a rainy forecast, Tampa Bay Area businesses hope the weather doesn’t dampen visitors’ plans for the long holiday weekend.

Local businesses at John’s Pass said the July 4th weekend is one they look forward to before things slow down for the season after Labor Day, and it’s especially important as they continue to rebound from last year’s hurricanes.

“It took a lot to recover from that. We’re still actually not recovered from it,” said Amber Simmons, the general manager of Pirates Pub N’ Grub at John’s Pass. “We lost everything downstairs. Being up on the boardwalk, the inside of our restaurant didn’t have a lot of damage, but like all of our ice machines, soda machines, all of our coolers and freezers, everything it takes to run a restaurant, we lost.”

The area is still getting back on its feet.

Simmons said the July 4th weekend is typically a busy time with people shoulder-to-shoulder. Businesses are now hoping rain doesn’t discourage visitors.

“I’m hoping that it rains early and doesn’t affect the fireworks, but this year, since the hurricane, it’s been really bad, so it’s really hard to tell,” said Simmons. “It’s not been business like usual. It’s actually one of the slowest years that they’ve ever had as a business, so I’m hoping that people are here and still want to come out and support.”

Simmons said while business isn’t back to normal, people are happy to be working and grateful to the people who come out and support them.

“As long as it’s just a little drizzle, we’re okay. Nobody’s going to melt,” said Kirsten Smail, a marine specialist at Sunshine Scenic Tours at John's Pass.

Below the boardwalk, last year’s storms also impacted Sunshine Scenic Tours.

“This whole gift shop behind us here was just completely annihilated,” said Smail. “The dock needed repair. Luckily, the boats fared well.”

Months later, they’re ready to usher people out onto the water this holiday weekend.

“Typically, it’s much more busy than this,” said Smail. “Right now, we’re still rebounding from the hurricanes and all of that, so not as many people are coming through, but we’re starting to see it pick up, and that’s exciting.”

Restaurants, bars, and tour groups are reminding people they’re open for business and ready to celebrate, rain or shine.

“Let the rain pass over, so you can see the fireworks because it’s a beautiful spot to watch fireworks, and every business out here would be so grateful for it,” said Simmons.

Madeira Beach has an Independence Day celebration on July 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with fireworks to round out the evening.