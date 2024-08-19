Hillsborough Schools tax referendum will be on Nov. ballot, appeals court rules

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A Florida appeals court ruled Monday that the Hillsborough County Schools tax referendum will be on the November general election ballot.

The tax referendum was at the center of a battle between the Hillsborough County Commission and the school board.

In April, the school board voted to put a property tax increase on the November ballot. But in a surprise 4-3 vote last month, county commissioners decided instead to push the millage referendum to 2026, frustrating some school board members.

On Aug. 2, a court ordered the County Commission to put the School Board's millage referendum on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot. Last Wednesday, the Commission voted 4-3 to file an expedited appeal to the court's order.

In their Monday decision, the appeals court said the school board had the power to set the date for the election.

"Reading section 1011.73(2) in context with the School Board's constitutional and statutory rights and obligations, it is apparent that the School Board's directive to the County Commissioners necessarily includes the date of the election and that the County Commissioners' duty is to adhere to the date directed by the School Board—a purely ministerial task," the court said.

Read the appeals court decision here:



According to the district, the millage would mostly fund increased pay for teachers, support staff, assistant principals, and principals to make Hillsborough County Public Schools competitive with surrounding counties. As it stands, the county is currently not up to par with others, making it harder to keep teachers and recruit staff.