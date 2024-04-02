Hillsborough County School Board to vote on adding a millage referendum on the November 2024 ballot

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — At Tuesday’s Hillsborough County School Board meeting, school board members will decide whether or not to include a millage referendum on the November 2024 ballot for voters.

The one mil ad valorem tax increase would be for four years, and it would cost the average homeowner about $281 annually.

If approved by voters, it would bring in about $740 million to the district.

That money would be used to increase pay for teachers and staff as well as expand academic programs.

The district’s plan for that extra funding includes a $6,000 supplement for teachers and a $3,000 supplement for support staff.

Supporters of the millage referendum in Hillsborough County said this is part of an effort to recruit and retain teachers.

“We can’t let these good teachers and these good employees leave,” said Rob Kriete, President of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association at the Hillsborough County School Board meeting on March 19.

At last check, the Hillsborough County School District still has more than 400 teacher vacancies, meaning many students still don’t have a permanent teacher.

Hillsborough is losing teachers to surrounding districts that pay at least $10,000 more a year.

“I got a call from a kindergarten teacher who is leaving our district to go to Sarasota. She was crying on the phone. She wanted me to tell her why she should stay here. And I gave her lots of reasons. The promise of the work that we’re doing together, the collaboration, the things that are happening. I’ve always believed that we are the most innovative and creative district in the state and that we will continue to be. That’s not enough. She needs dollars, and she needs them now, is what she says, so she’s leaving her kindergarten kids,” said Kriete.

The school board meeting starts at 4 p.m.