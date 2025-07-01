New nonprofit uplifting hurricane victims through big, beautiful murals

TAMPA, Fla. — There’s a new nonprofit organization in Tampa Bay that’s using the power of the paint brush to help restore businesses, charities and municipalities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“We are bringing in the happiness, bringing in the joy, bringing in the color,” said muralist Jessica Henson, founder of Adorn the Bay.

Henson’s heart sank when she saw all the destruction in her community caused by last year’s hurricanes.

“Immediately, I was like, ‘What do I do? How do I take my time, my treasure, and my talent, those things, and utilize them and help my community?'" said Henson.

Henson knows from experience how uplifting a mural can be, so she thought, why not start a nonprofit based around murals?

WFTS

“Our mission is to help nonprofits, municipal facilities and businesses, just help them get back on their feet, drive traffic, with big, beautiful murals,” said Henson.

Playtime Learning Academy is one of the many hurricane victims that Henson was eager to help.

‘After both the hurricanes, there was so much water that the retention pond couldn’t hold it, so it flooded this entire parking lot,” said Henson.

“Carpets and doors and any toys, furniture, anything in reach on the ground was completely damaged. We had to get rid of it,” said director Christina Godette.

Godette said the staff, parents and students were blown away when Adorn the Bay offered to beautify their building for free.

“Our school kind of just became a building on the corner of the street, so now it’s very bright, very beautiful. Anybody who drives by is looking at us,” said Godette.

“All of the staff, everybody here is extremely deserving of this,” said Henson. “I think it is a piece that will not only drive happiness but drive business.”

Henson said these projects wouldn’t be possible without a team of community partners like Florida Paints.

“Makes us feel great, you know, this is really impactful and this is great for the kids to experience every day,” said Eric Lawson with Florida Paints.

Henson also takes great pride in hiring fellow muralists who have lost job opportunities due to the hurricanes, like Syd Bloom of Largo.

“People are less receptive. Their priority isn’t in the arts, priority is in fixing the walls, fixing the structures, construction, and that’s like totally reasonable, you know?" said Bloom.

Henson hopes to eventually bring in artists from all over the country impacted by natural disasters to join her efforts.

WFTS

“We want them to have a time to come, just do their art, get the exposure, and be able to have a great time in our Tampa Bay community,” said Henson.

Adorn the Bay said the more donations they receive, the more artists they can employ, and the more murals they can create.

“I don’t know that we can ever express fully how much gratitude we have for her and any artist that’s willing to do this for a school or a business that is struggling,” said Godette.