Hillsborough County public schools take legal action over vote on tax referendum

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — During a Special Called School Board meeting on Tuesday (7/23), the Board voted to take legal action against the Board of County Commissioners, hoping a judge would order the commissioners to "follow through on their statutory duty" by placing the millage referendum on the ballot in November.

This comes after a 4-3 vote last Wednesday morning (7/17) where the Hillsborough County Commission decided to push the millage referendum to 2026. The Hillsborough County School Board approved the referendum in April and planned for it to be on the November ballot.

The millage would essentially fund increased pay for teachers, support staff, assistant principals, and principals to make Hillsborough County Public Schools competitive with surrounding counties. As it stands, the county is currently not up to par with others, making it harder to keep teachers and recruit staff.

WFTS

The referendum would add one mill to property taxes in Hillsborough County, which would cost a typical homeowner about $281 per year, or 75 cents per day. The school district estimates the millage would raise about $177 million annually to support Hillsborough’s students.

The district requested an expedited review by the court.

The assigned judge will set the timeline for the Board of County Commissioners to respond and for the judge's decision on the matter. The Supervisor of Elections must receive the ballot language by August 20.

Superintendent Van Ayres said, "As Superintendent, it is my responsibility to put our students first. While a judge now considers our request, I encourage everyone in this community to become educated on the positive impact the millage will have on every student in Hillsborough County Public Schools."

The initial move to kill the tax referendum vote this year left Ayres "shocked."

"It's puzzling why four county commissioners are taking the choice out of the hands of the voters," Ayres said during a press conference after the commission's vote last week. "We will do everything in our power to make sure it's on the ballot on November 5."