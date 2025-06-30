Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Unrestrained driver dies after crash on Hillsborough Avenue Monday: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Riverview man died from injuries in a pickup truck crash Monday morning.

FHP said a 44-year-old Riverview man was driving in a Dodge Ram pickup truck on eastbound Hillsborough Avenue.

The driver lost control of the truck and struck a culvert drain on the west shoulder of the road, near Garden Lane.

The driver was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries, FHP said.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt.

