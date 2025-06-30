Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Justice Department charges 19 in Florida amid national healthcare fraud crackdown

Department of Justice
Patrick Semansky/AP
This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Department of Justice
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Justice Department announced that 19 people have been charged across multiple Florida counties as a result of multi-billion-dollar healthcare fraud schemes.

The federal investigation by the Department of Justice in the Middle District of Florida resulted in criminal charges against 324 defendants, including 96 doctors, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and other licensed medical professionals, for their alleged participation in healthcare fraud schemes involving over $14.6 billion in intended losses.

Included in the 19 Middle-District people charged is 67-year-old Leo Joseph Govoni of Clearwater. He was charged for his role in a conspiracy to steal and misappropriate beneficiary funds from clients of the Center for Special Needs Trust Administration, a non-profit that managed funds for individuals with disabilities and other special needs.

The FBI said Govoni allegedly established over a hundred shell companies to conceal the corruption. On June 3, Govoni was also ordered to transfer all stock to the Chapter 11 trustee. He owned stock in Big Storm Brewery, and the company now belongs to the bankruptcy estate.

More information on the investigation and the charges is available on the Health Care Fraud Unit’s website.

Friends rally behind homeowner in Largo after EF-1 tornado

Frances was out of the country when a storm blew through Largo, ripping the roof off her home in the process. Her friends, Debbie Jackson and Sam Rogers, rallied people from Sam's Facebook group, "Beach Bum Fun in the Sun," and began moving Frances' stuff out of her home and into a safer location.

Friends rally behind homeowner in Largo after EF-1 tornado

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.