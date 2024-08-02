Judge orders Hillsborough Co Schools tax referendum to be placed back on November ballot

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A court ordered that Hillsborough County School Board's millage referendum be placed back on the November ballot. The thirteenth Judicial Circuit judge made the decision Friday evening.

The court order says that Hillsborough County Commissioners must meet no later than August 13 to adopt a resolution to place the referendum back on the November 5 ballot.

“We thank the judge for expediting the decision and are grateful that residents in Hillsborough County will now be allowed to vote on the millage referendum on November 5, 2024. Every child deserves the best classroom experience possible and that’s what this millage is about. We look forward to having a conversation with voters about the importance of the referendum in the months ahead,” said Superintendent Van Ayres, Hillsborough County Public Schools.

In April, the school board voted to put a tax increase on the November ballot. But in a surprise 4-3 vote last month, county commissioners decided instead to place the tax referendum on the November 2026 ballot, frustrating some school board members.

According to the district, the tax increase would fund increased pay for teachers, support staff, assistant principals, and principals to make Hillsborough County Public Schools competitive with surrounding counties. As it stands, the county is currently not up to par with others, making it harder to keep teachers and recruit staff.

The referendum would add one mill to property taxes in Hillsborough County, which would cost a typical homeowner about $281 per year, or 75 cents per day. The school district estimates the millage would raise about $177 million annually to support Hillsborough’s students.