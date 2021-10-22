It's a Good Morning to be in Sebring

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Sebring.

Sebring International Raceway prepares to celebrate 70 years

Sebring is a small town but it has a big title.

"Sebring is known as the birthplace of American endurance racing, the first race being held in 1952,” said Elizabeth Worley, Marketing Coordinator for Sebring International Raceway.

The Sebring International Raceway is the longest operating racing facility.

"So sports car racing, as we know it today was founded here in Sebring, Florida,” said Worley.

It’s celebrating 70 years in 2022, a place full of history.

Take a tour of Sebring's Military Sea Services Museum

The Military Sea Services Museum building sits in a piece of history itself.

It was actually the Housing Administration Building used in Sebring as part of WWII.

It was in 1999 that it was turned into a museum and is now full of donated military memorabilia and replicas.

Heartland Food Banks helps provide healthy foods to Highlands County families

In Highlands County, there's a non-profit that's providing fresh foods and meals for residents.

The Heartland Food Bank serves more "behind the scenes" to distribute food to about 40 other non-profits in Highlands County.

Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works features more than 150 craft sodas

Downtown Sebring on the circle you'll find the Sebring Soda and Ice Cream works.

Liz Barber and her husband bought the business about three years ago.

They find unique, craft sodas from all over the world. In fact, they have about 150-200 craft sodas at any given time.

Boutique hotel, restaurants coming to Downtown Sebring

The city on the circle, downtown Sebring is truly the heart of the area.

Nearly 11,000 people live in the city and it's continuing to grow.

ABC Action News spoke to the Downtown Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency who said they're working to bring in more businesses, too.

Avon Park's Maxwell Groves' is the last citrus packing house in Highlands County

Drive down to the end of East Circle Street in Avon Park and you'll find Maxwell Groves. It's the last standing citrus packing house in Highlands County.

The Maxwell's came to Highlands County in the 1930s to start the Groves.

Steven Maxwell took over the property with his dad in the 1960s, after coming home from the Air Force.

He created the current packing technology back then and it still stands strong today.

Children's Museum bringing imagination to life in Sebring

It's impossible to visit downtown Sebring without noticing The Children’s Museum of the Highlands. There’s a giant apple and firefighter helmet on the side of the building. However, what’s inside is truly magical, especially if you’re a kid.

“We have been in downtown Sebring for over 20 years,” said Executive Director Kelly Dressel. “Everything in here is hands-on, so the kids are welcome to come in, they are to play, they are to touch, they are to learn through discovery.”

The Lost Mines of Atlantis in Sebring is a roadside attraction fun for the whole family

The Lost Mines of Atlantis is an old-school roadside attraction that's all parts weird, wonderful and a blast for the whole family.

The Sebring funspot on U.S. Highway 27 beckons travelers with giant cutouts of Sasquatch patrolling the grounds — and then keeps visitors there with a wild mining experience.

Highlands Arts League preparing for 54th annual Sebring Arts and Crafts Festival

Right near Lake Jackson, you'll find the Highlands Arts League.

The league was started in 1967 by a group of women who were dedicated to bringing art to this community.

Today, the league features classes for all ages, from 5 to 95, and exhibits for all to enjoy.

Take a ride on an airboat in the heart of Sebring

“We’re going to do some real air boating, quite frankly we’re going to run over some stuff," said Jon Scott with Airboat Wildlife Adventures

Scott runs Airboat Wildlife Adventures. His boat, his rules, which are simple — hang on and enjoy yourself.

Circle Theatre offers art-related activities, programs for kids

Sebring's Circle Theatre has a rich history but today it serves as an escape for children to take part in art-related activities and programs, and it's also a rental venue.

The theatre first opened in 1923.