Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works features more than 150 craft sodas

SEBRING, Fla. — Downtown Sebring on the circle you'll find the Sebring Soda and Ice Cream works.

Liz Barber and her husband bought the business about three years ago.

They find unique, craft sodas from all over the world. In fact, they have about 150-200 craft sodas at any given time.

"We're seeing a multi-generational interest in this, you have people who are kind of my age that are like, Oh, I remember that from the 80s or 90s," Liz Barber, Owner of Sebring Soda and Ice Cream Works said. "And then we have people from up north that remember things from the 50s. And they brought those back. So we're seeing a very interesting mix of old and new that likes to come in and enjoy it. But it makes everybody happy."

You can also find the Sebring Super Sundae Challenge here, too.

"That is 12 scoops of ice cream, two bananas, two giant cookies, a bunch of toppings, a waffle cone unicorn on the top, it's pretty out of control," said Barber.

If you finish the challenge in 30 minutes, it's free!