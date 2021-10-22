Watch
NewsDeSoto, Highlands, Hardee County

Actions

Highlands Arts League preparing for 54th annual Sebring Arts and Crafts Festival

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
Highlands Arts League
Posted at 4:57 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 04:57:06-04

SEBRING, Fla. — Right near Lake Jackson, you'll find the Highlands Arts League.

The league was started in 1967 by a group of women who were dedicated to bringing art to this community.

Today, the league features classes for all ages, from 5 to 95, and exhibits for all to enjoy.

"Well, it's good for your health. It keeps people centered. And it gives you an outlet, place to go a place to experience something ne," Gloria Peters, Board Chairman of the Highlands Arts League said. "And we just love to have people around here."

Right now, the group is preparing for its 54th annual Sebring Arts and Crafts Festival. The popular event was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

But, this year it will be on November 6 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information