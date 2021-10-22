Highlands Arts League preparing for 54th annual Sebring Arts and Crafts Festival

SEBRING, Fla. — Right near Lake Jackson, you'll find the Highlands Arts League.

The league was started in 1967 by a group of women who were dedicated to bringing art to this community.

Today, the league features classes for all ages, from 5 to 95, and exhibits for all to enjoy.

"Well, it's good for your health. It keeps people centered. And it gives you an outlet, place to go a place to experience something ne," Gloria Peters, Board Chairman of the Highlands Arts League said. "And we just love to have people around here."

Right now, the group is preparing for its 54th annual Sebring Arts and Crafts Festival. The popular event was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

But, this year it will be on November 6 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Click here for more information.