Children's Museum bringing imagination to life in Sebring

SEBRING — It's impossible to visit downtown Sebring without noticing The Children’s Museum of the Highlands. There’s a giant apple and firefighter helmet on the side of the building. However, what’s inside is truly magical, especially if you’re a kid.

“We have been in downtown Sebring for over 20 years,” said Executive Director Kelly Dressel. “Everything in here is hands-on, so the kids are welcome to come in, they are to play, they are to touch, they are to learn through discovery.”

Dressel said the museum is a lot like Sebring, “small but mighty.”

“We are driven by community and everything in here is focused on community stuff,” said Dressel. “Our AG industry, our citrus, our dairy, but we also have our race car in here that’s our 12 hours of Sebring and that's what Sebring is known for.”

It’s never too early to start exploring a future career and in this unique non-profit there are dozens at your tiny fingertips. You can bounce from fire truck to airplane to tractor.

“Oliver loves the doctor’s office, when we go we have to go there first, Sophia loves the grocery store, everything is hands-on and it's just so much fun to see their imagination soar,” said Kelsey Mehling.

Throughout the week they are holding various events, like arts and crafts. Earlier this month they made sheep.

“Families love us, it’s a safe place to play,” said Dressel. “We also hope when they leave they learn a little bit of something.”

Maybe the best part is hearing how moms and dads used to come here when they were kids.

“We’re becoming a legacy for families,” said Dressel.