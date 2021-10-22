Watch
The Lost Mines of Atlantis in Sebring is a roadside attraction fun for the whole family

Mining buckets packed with gems start at $20
Sean Daly
Posted at 10:11 PM, Oct 21, 2021
SEBRING, Fla. — The Lost Mines of Atlantis is an old-school roadside attraction that's all parts weird, wonderful and a blast for the whole family.

The Sebring funspot on U.S. Highway 27 beckons travelers with giant cutouts of Sasquatch patrolling the grounds — and then keeps visitors there with a wild mining experience.

Mystery mining buckets start at $20, and are packed with all manner of geodes and precious gems. (My favorite? You can even crack a geode with a hand-cranking apparatus.)

The attraction also includes the Greenman Curiosity Shop, which sells everything from rocks to oils to "Florida Water Cologne," plus a sprawling marketplace covered in colorful tchotchkes from Mexico.

The whole site is an Instagrammer's dream.

For more on the Lost Mines of Atlantis, go here.

