Take a ride on an airboat in the heart of Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. — “We’re going to do some real air boating, quite frankly we’re going to run over some stuff," said Jon Scott with Airboat Wildlife Adventures.

Scott runs Airboat Wildlife Adventures. His boat, his rules, which are simple — hang on and enjoy yourself.

“I’ll tell ya this is the greatest place in the world out on this airboat," explained Wendall White.

Through Arbuckle Creek gliding over anything in our path, right into Lake Istokpoga.

“Just being out here with nature, it’s beautiful. I get an adrenaline rush with the boat!" explained Betty Murphy.

Fun fact about Scott — he used to be a banker.

“Sure beats sitting in a cubicle selling annuities ya know what I mean," explained Jon. “I told my wife I wanted to do airboat tours and she was like….after about five to ten years she was like okay!”

Spot wildlife, feel the wind hit your face and get to know Scott, which is an experience in itself.