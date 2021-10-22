Boutique hotel, restaurants coming to Downtown Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. — The city on the circle, downtown Sebring is truly the heart of the area.

Nearly 11,000 people live in the city and it's continuing to grow.

ABC Action News spoke to the Downtown Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency who said they're working to bring in more businesses, too.

"So we've got some exciting renovation projects that are underway and a few of the buildings that, maybe, in the next 12 or so months will be filled with some additional restaurants, we have a boutique hotel coming to the upstairs of one, an Irish pub, a distillery and then 15 unit apartment complex as well, to really add that vibrant living component to our downtown as well," Kristie Vazquez, Exec. Dir. of Downtown Sebring CRA said.

The apartment complex would be the first multi-family housing in downtown.

"We definitely feel like that's a component that's missing for us is that we don't have that to offer. So in terms of having that pedestrian and foot traffic to feed into our businesses, and then hopefully also draw some of our younger demographic to want to stay in downtown is something that would be huge for us," explained Vazquez.

