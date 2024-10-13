Watch Now
Lightning to offer discounted tickets to first three home games

#TampaBayStrong initiative designed to thank first responders and residents as the region recovers
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will discount tickets to the team’s first three home games— as well as donate tickets to hundreds of first responders and other recovery workers and their families— as part of a #TampaBayStrong initiative to bring unity across the Bay Area, the Gulf Coast and all those affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Games included are Tuesday, Oct. 15 vs. Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 17 against Vegas and Thursday, Oct. 24 when they take on Minnesota.

As part of #TampaBayStrong, lower and club level tickets will be available starting at the all-in price of $75 with upper level starting at $25.

In addition, the organization will donate hundreds of tickets to local first responders and recovery personnel and their families, working to restore a sense of normalcy across the community.

“I feel like it's a duty," Head Coach Jon Cooper said. "We're a big part of this community. But, the reason we're part of this community is because of the support we get from everybody. So for us to give back, it’s what we don't have to do — it’s what we should do.”

Following Hurricane Helene, Owner and Chairman Jeff Vinik, along with the Lightning Foundation, pledged $2 million to relief efforts with the entire Bolts roster visiting first responders across the Bay Area.

Captain Victor Hedman also personally donated $150,000 to the Tampa Police Department and the Coast Guard Foundation.

