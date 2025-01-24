'Ahoy, matey!': Pirates set to take over Tampa on Saturday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — Bayshore Boulevard will be packed from starboard to port with Pirates on Saturday for the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest. It is a Tampa tradition, and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to celebrate the annual parade of pirates.

People dressed as pirates will start to fill the streets early Saturday, with some road closures starting Friday evening, and then multiple roads will be blocked starting Saturday morning.

Road closures set to start Friday evening ahead of Gasparilla

Jose Gasparilla will take off from Ballast Point at 11:30 AM. He will head to the Tampa Convention Center to confront Mayor Castor for the key to the city.

The Gasparilla parade kicks off at 2 pm. It is nearly 5 miles long with a route that runs from Bayshore Boulevard at Bay to Bay all the way to Ashley and Cass.

Local law enforcement agencies said they are pledging additional resources to keep people safe during Gasparilla. Mayor Castor suggested that attendees should Gasparilla to 888-777 to receive text alerts.

PIrates set to takeover Tampa for annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest

If you plan to watch the parade from the water, the Coast Guard and other agencies are enforcing a safety zone from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. They want to remind boaters to stay 50 feet away from parade vessels and follow all no-wake and speed signs.

They also want to remind boaters of the basics. Do not drink and drive, wear a life jacket, and file a float plan. Finally, remember it is against the law to throw beads or any items into the Bay.