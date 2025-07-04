Tampa Bay-native Miki Sudo eats 33 hot dogs, buns to win women's division at Nathan's Famous contest

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Defending champion and Tampa Bay-native Miki Sudo eats 33 hot dogs and buns to win women's division at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July contest.

The "hungry couple" of Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry spoke with ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone over Zoom on Thursday, ahead of the pair competing on July 4.

Last year at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Sudo won the women’s contest, claiming her tenth title. She also set a world record by eating 51 hot dogs in ten minutes.