Tampa Krewe of Europa brings international flavor to Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. — Clive Paesch came from the Netherlands.

“First time in Tampa and not be the last,” he said.

Lukas Zimonczyk is from Germany.

“I come here for Gasparilla,” Lucas said.

There are others from Ukranine and Aruba. And they are all here to experience Gasparilla.

“I like this parade. There are a lot of people. This is also the same in Germany for Carnival time,” Lucas said Zimonczyk.

Tampa’s Krewe Of Europa goes to festivals around the world.

They’ve spent recent years talking up Tampa to other members of the Federation of European Carnival Cities.

And this year founder Craig Bachler and the Krewe are hosting an international delegation for Garsparilla.

“Tampa is the rising star, and here is our chance to shine. And I think we are going to bring a lot of positive memories back to people across Europe,” Bachler said.

“At the last convention, they made us so interested about the Gasparilla parade. They say we have to see it. We have to go. So that’s why we are here,” said Paesch.

Along with walking in the Gasparilla Parade Saturday, the visitors are meeting with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, going to Busch Gardens, and getting a tour of the JC Newman Cigar Factory.

The hope is they’ll return home and spread the word about what Tampa has to offer.

”When they go home and like that old shampoo commercial. I told two friends. They told two friends. They are going to be talking about Tampa. The buzz is going to be about Tampa. And next year I can assure they’ll be thousands of requests to come out here for the parade,” said Bachler.