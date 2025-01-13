As Gasparilla events begin, Tampa Police share how aviation unit will keep event goers safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — When you have hundreds of thousands of people all in one place, safety and security of course becomes a big concern.

This year's Gasparilla events are coming on the heels of the deadly New Year's attack in New Orleans.

Federal agents found out the alleged attacker had visited Tampa just months before.

Major Jason Dillaha, with TPD's Special Operations Division, says they're prepared.

"It's not just the time of Gasparilla, but all year, we look at things that happen around the nation to see if there's anything that we can use or anything we have to do to make sure that our events are more secure. And this year was no different," he said.

That included using eyes in the sky to protect the huge crowds.

Chris Shepherd is the Chief Pilot for the TPD Aviation Unit.

"We can see the entire event, and our camera system allows us to zoom in and see the minute details of a situation," he explained.

It's equipped with cameras that are capable of monitoring the crowds.

"We can zoom in and identify say, a child that's missing or something like that. We can see what color his shoes are, see what he's wearing, things like that, and if it is a suspicious subject or anything like that, we can see what's in their hands. We can see what's going on," he added.

Expect to see those helicopters hovering as just one of the many lines of defense.

"We have hundreds upon hundreds upon hundreds of officers work in this event. We work very close with our state, local and federal partners to staff and to prepare and plan for this event, to make it as safe as as we can," said Major Dillaha.

The next planned event is the Gasparilla Children's Parade. That's Saturday, January 18, from noon to 7:30 p.m.