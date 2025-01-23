Gasparilla 2025: Everything you need to know about the annual Pirate Fest

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2025 Gasparilla Pirate Fest is almost here, and thousands of pirates are ready to invade Hillsborough Bay.

Grab your beads, costumes and eye patches, and get ready for the annual Gasparilla parades.

Be sure to bundle up because we'll be dealing with some extra chilly weather this year. Tampa City leaders and its law enforcement partners also pledged additional resources to keep the community safe during festivities.

The parades will affect parking and traffic, so here's everything you need to know about the fest.

The 2025 Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Gasparilla Pirate Fest kicks off on Saturday, January 25.

Gasparilla Invasion: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

This year, the Jose Gasparilla II will set sail from the south of Hillsborough Bay and continue north to the Seddon Channel (the area between Davis Island & Harbour Island) before docking at the Tampa Convention Center.

The annual reenactment of Tampa's historic invasion of the Gasparilla Flotilla

The Gasparilla Flotilla, led by Jose Gasparilla and the swashbuckling YMKG pirates, will dock at the Tampa Convention Center, where they've commanded Mayor Jane Castor to surrender the key to the city to the Captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

With the key to the city in hand, the Krewe celebrates their victory in a Parade of Pirates down Bayshore Boulevard.

Parking: Parking will be available at the Tampa Convention Center and throughout downtown. City-run garages will have a special event parking rate paid upon entry. Officials recommend attendees arrive early as parking will fill up quickly for the event.

Tickets: Free to the public

Weather: ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee said the coldest morning of the week still looks to be Saturday as Tampa falls into the mid-30s and upper 20s (another freeze) return north of the Bay. We'll be a little milder Saturday with highs in the low 60s and plenty of sun. If you're going to the Gasparilla Pirate Invasion, be sure to layer up. In the sun you may feel ok but in the shade and the late afternoon and evening, it will feel cold.

Gasparilla Parade: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

To celebrate their capture of Tampa, the Captain and his Krewe share their wealth—glittering beads, treasures and doubloons—with a lively, enthusiastic crowd all along the 4.5-mile parade route.

Tampa’s original buccaneers make their way down historic Bayshore Boulevard and into downtown Tampa amidst colorful costumes and festive music. The Gasparilla Parade of the Pirates will boast around 140 units of floats, Krewes, marching bands and the infamous YMKG pirates.

The parade begins at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevard. It continues along Bayshore Boulevard to Brorein Street, turns east on Brorein Street, then north on Ashley Drive. The parade ends at Cass Street and Ashley Drive.

Tickets: Free to the public. Reserved seating is available here.

Gasparilla Pirate Fest

The 2025 Pirate Fest will feature stages along the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa, with live entertainment pre and post-parade in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park (Ashley and Twiggs), and MacDill Park (Ashley and Whiting).

MACDILL PARK STAGE (98 ROCK):



10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. - DJ/STATION MUSIC

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Captain Mike & The Shipwrecked

3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. - Break for Parade of the Pirates

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. - Kyle Ingram Trio + Horns

CURTIS HIXON PARK STAGE



9 a.m. – 10 a.m. - DJ / STATION MUSIC

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Champán D’Barrio Orchestra

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. - Break for Parade of the Pirates

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. - Afinque All Stars

PARKING

If you need help with parking, the City of Tampa has provided maps of where you can park for the pirate celebration.



ROAD CLOSURES

TRANSPORTATION

TECO Line Streetcar System & HART Bus Service

2025 Pirate Fest Hart Patron Information by ABC Action News on Scribd

WET ZONES

Adults who are of legal drinking age and choose to drink should do so responsibly and inside designated "wet zones," which are located along the parade route and at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

2025 Pirate Fest Wetzone Map by ABC Action News on Scribd