Bloomingdale Avenue closed near Providence Road after crash: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Bloomingdale Avenue has been closed between Providence Road and a point 100 yards west of the intersection following a traffic crash.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
HCSO said the call came in just before 5 a.m. Friday.
HCSO deputies are on scene investigating.
'A miracle': Florida family captures dramatic rescue after 2 go overboard on Disney cruise
Two people were rescued from a Disney Cruise Line ship after going overboard this weekend. A local family from Indian Rocks Beach said they were on the ship and captured video of the moments leading up to the rescue.
"A miracle": Florida family captures dramatic rescue after 2 go overboard on Disney cruise