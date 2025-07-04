Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Bloomingdale Avenue closed near Providence Road after crash: HCSO

police lights
WFTS
police lights
Posted
and last updated

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Bloomingdale Avenue has been closed between Providence Road and a point 100 yards west of the intersection following a traffic crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

HCSO said the call came in just before 5 a.m. Friday.

HCSO deputies are on scene investigating.

'A miracle': Florida family captures dramatic rescue after 2 go overboard on Disney cruise

Two people were rescued from a Disney Cruise Line ship after going overboard this weekend. A local family from Indian Rocks Beach said they were on the ship and captured video of the moments leading up to the rescue.

"A miracle": Florida family captures dramatic rescue after 2 go overboard on Disney cruise

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.