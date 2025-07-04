Thousands celebrate Fourth of July festivities across the Tampa Bay area

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Streets across the Tampa Bay Area were speckled with red, white, and blue this Independence Day.

Kids raced to the road in Temple Terrace to get the best spot for the parade on Friday morning.

“I like getting all the candy,” said Madelynn Gandy.

WFTS

“I like getting to see everybody have fun and all the cars going by,” said Avery Parrish.

“We love the floats, we love the jeeps, and the community here is beautiful,” said Jeremy Mack.

More than the candy, the beads, and the floats, it was a way for the community to come together. Erica Rodriques has been coming to the parade all her life and is now enjoying it with her family.

WFTS

“It’s a small-town vibe, brings a lot of happiness and joy to the community,” said Rodriques.

On the other side of the county, the fun never faded.

“Just something to come out and do. Nice weather for now,” said Justin Callahan.

WFTS

The 2nd annual Catch the Spirit and Celebrate America 4th of July Festival at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds also had a little something for everybody in honor of America’s 249th birthday.

“Celebration, country, America,” said Martin Goode.