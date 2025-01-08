Tampa city leaders focusing on safety ahead of Gasparilla festivities

TAMPA, Fla. — After the deadly New Orleans attack, Tampa City leaders and its law enforcement partners pledged additional resources to keep the community safe during Gasparilla.

The annual festivities begin on January 18 with the Children's Gasparilla Parade and it's followed by the Gasparilla Pirate Fest on January 25.

Local, state, and federal leaders met on Tuesday to discuss plans for a safe and secure Gasparilla.

"We want to assure the entire Tampa community and all parade-goers that we have a comprehensive and vast safety plan in place," said Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

The heightened focus on security comes after a New Year's Day deadly terrorist attack on New Orleans. That day, an individual rammed a pick-up truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon. The suspect killed 14 people and injured dozens of other people.

Josh Delmanzo, an assistant special agent in charge of the joint terrorism task force with the FBI Tampa division, said the FBI will commit additional resources to Gasparilla after the tragedy in New Orleans.

"The FBI will commit additional intelligence, technical, and response resources to help bolster efforts in preserving public safety for the Gasparilla parades and festivities," said Josh Delmanzo.

Delmanzo said the suspect in the New Orleans attack visited the Tampa area for three days last year from October 26th through October 28.

"We're exploring every lead to determine the reason for the visit. There's no indication at this present time of any significant contact with persons in the area," said Delmanzo.

"Anyone who may have had contact with the subject or information concerning his visit to the Tampa Bay area, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI."

Police Chief Lee Bercaw said he has been in contact with the FBI and is working closely with the agency.

"I am aware of a report from the FBI that the man behind the New Orleans attack traveled to the Tampa area. We are not aware of any threats at this time, but we are working closely with the FBI," said Chief Bercaw.

Mayor Jane Castor encouraged people to sign up for text alerts by texting the word "Gasparilla" to 888-777.

The City of Tampa's website has information on the parade routes, parking, wet zones, and the extra streetcar and bus services being offered by HART throughout the season.

Mayor Castor suggested if you bring a child, take a picture of your child the day of the event on your smart phone. If they get lost, you can send the up-to-date picture to law enforcement.