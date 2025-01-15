Tracey Nix found not guilty of aggravated manslaughter after leaving her 7-month-old granddaughter in hot car

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Hardee County woman was found not guilty of aggravated manslaughter but has been found guilty of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle for more than 15 minutes.

The jury reached the verdict in the case of Tracey Nix, 65, of Hardee County. She was accused of leaving her 7-month-old granddaughter in a hot car, where the baby died. As the ABC Action News I-Team first revealed nearly two years ago, this is the second grandchild to die under Tracey Nix's care.

Prosecutors said Kaila Nix, Tracey's daughter, had gone to get her hair done that day and had asked her mom, Tracey, to babysit. That day, temperatures in Wauchula reached 90 degrees. Her mom's Lexus SUV was parked in the yard with the windows rolled up.

When one of Tracey's grandsons arrived, the complaint affidavit said that "all of a sudden," it "came across her head" that Uriel had been in the SUV all afternoon. Her husband, Nun Ney Nix, immediately began CPR.

