Trial Day 3: Closing arguments to begin in trial for grandmother who left 7-month-old in hot car

Watch live stream of the trial:

Live Breaking News

10:07 a.m.

We’re back from break. The assistant state attorney is beginning the closing argument.

“Sometimes sorry isn’t enough for those mistakes,” Timothy Coleman said.

The state must prove Uriel is dead, that her death was caused by culpable negligence, and that her death was caused by the neglect of Tracey Nix, a caregiver.

9:43 a.m.

The defense rested its case, and the court is on a short break. When we return, closing arguments are set to begin in the case.

9:24 a.m.

We’re back on record. Tracey is confirming to the judge that she will not testify. She has waived her right to testify. They will take a break, and then there will be closing arguments.

9:18 a.m.

Tracey Nix is sworn in. The judge is asking if she has chosen not to testify in this case. Tracey said she is relying on her lawyer’s judgment not to testify. There was hesitation. Because of that hesitation, her attorney asked to be able to take a break and speak with his client outside of the courtroom.

9:10 a.m.

Nun Ney Nix was sworn in to testify. This is Tracey Nix’s husband and the father of Kaila Nix, whose daughter Uriel was left in the back seat of the car.

9:00 a.m.

The prosecution has rested is case in the trial of a grandmother who left a 7-month-old in a hot car.

8:56 a.m.

The medical examiner said this was not “sudden death”. She said “quick” but not “instant” could mean an hour when defense questioned her. She then told the assistant state attorney that Uriel was alive long enough to sweat and produce the amount of sweat she did.

8:43 a.m.

The third day of the trial begins with medical examiner called to the stand. She says that, yes, she has performed autopsies on infants before. She performed the autopsy on 7-month-old Uriel Schock.

Watch Trial Day 2 Recap:

Trial Day 2: Daughter of Tracey Nix testifies in trial for 7-month-old left in hot car

What we know so far:

Jury selection began on Monday, and opening statements start Tuesday for a Hardee County woman who is accused of leaving her 7-month-old granddaughter in a hot car where the baby died. As the ABC Action News I-Team first revealed nearly two years ago, this is the second grandchild to die under Tracey Nix's care.

According to a Hardee County complaint affidavit, Kaila Nix had gone to get her hair done that day and had asked her mom, Tracey, 65, to babysit. Temperatures in Wauchula had reached 90 degrees. Her mom's Lexus SUV was parked in the yard with the windows rolled up.

When one of Tracey's grandsons arrived, the complaint affidavit said that "all of a sudden," it "came across her head" that Uriel had been in the SUV all afternoon. Her husband, Nun Ney Nix, immediately began CPR.

The I-Team reconnected with Kaila days before the trial and asked if she wanted her mother to spend any time in prison.

"The mother in me, as I’ve said before, requires justice for my kid. The mother in me requires justice for my daughter. But there is a five-year-old that lives in me still that doesn't want bad things for my mom. I don't want it. I don't want to watch it. I don't want to be a part of it. I don't want anymore hurt," Kaila said.

Kaila was called as a witness for the prosecution on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, after a judge told defense attorneys their expert witnesses could not testify at trial, they asked for a continuance or to allow the defense counsel to withdraw. That motion was denied. The judge said the court does not accept counsel's assumption that it can no longer effectively represent Tracey.

Jury selection started Jan. 13. If found guilty, Tracey's attorney said she could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

Follow our live updates throughout the day for the latest developments.