Portion of Jackson House collapses days after preservation resolution approved

TAMPA, Fla. — A portion of the historic Jackson House collapsed days after the Tampa City Council approved a resolution that could preserve the building.

The building is on East Zach Street in Tampa and has stood there for more than 100 years.

The Jackson House Foundation has been trying to preserve the home for years.

This past Thursday, the Tampa City Council approved a resolution that could help preserve and restore the building.

The Jackson House was built in 1901 and was Tampa's only boarding house for African Americans during segregation.

The building has been closed to the public since 1989.