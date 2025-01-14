Trial Day 2: Opening statements for grandmother who left 7-month-old in hot car

Watch the trial live:

10:52 a.m.

Audio from the 911 call Rebekah made is being played in court. Kaila and Drew are holding each other, crying in court as the audio plays. Tracey’s head is down.

Rebekah said Uriel’s eyes were open. She was not breathing. Rebekah said she didn’t know where her mom went when she was on the phone with 911. Tracey said she was in the car “a while.” Rebekah was saying she couldn’t do this with her son there. She had her young son with her.

10:48 a.m.

Rebekah became emotional talking about the day her mother left Uriel in the backseat. She had gone over to her mom’s home. Her dad gave Uriel CPR. Saw her mom on her hands and knees, hyperventilating.

10:44 a.m.

Rebekah Tucker, Kaila’s sister and Tracey’s daughter called as a witness. Kaila is wiping away tears watching her sister testify.

10:27 a.m.

Tracey hugs several people who are in court, thanking people for coming during a break.

Kaila and Drew had already stepped out of the courtroom.

10:03 a.m.

“She loved her,” Brenda said about Tracey’s relationship with Uriel.

9:54 a.m.

Brenda Knight is a retired school teacher who taught middle school. She says she has known Tracey through church. They became friends. She was also at the lunch at Beef O’Brady’s the day baby Uriel ultimately died. Said they were giving a lot of attention to Uriel.

9:49 a.m.

Defense attorney Fletcher is now questioning Terrell.

9:44 a.m.

Judy Terrell, a friend of Tracey’s, was with her at a prayer group before going to lunch together at Beef O’Brady’s. She talked about Tracey holding the baby, Uriel, at lunch.

9:39 a.m.

Defense attorney asked Knight if Tracey appeared to be ok that day at lunch. She said yes.

9:30 a.m.

Barbara Gail Knight is now speaking; she is a friend of Tracey’s and taught with her at Wauchula Elementary. She’s discussing when they went to Beef O’Brady’s on Nov. 1, 2022, the day of Uriel’s death.

9:23 a.m.

The Defense attorney is now questioning Kaila. Asking about details when she went to get her hair done and asked her mom to watch her daughter Uriel.

9:16 a.m.

Tracey is looking straight down as her daughter Kaila testifies.

9:14 a.m.

Kaila Nix is sworn in to testify.

9:06 a.m.

“We want to focus on her actions, inactions, and the result of those actions,” Assistant State Attorney Tim Coleman said.

9:07 a.m.

Defense attorney William Fletcher: “No one is going to tell you this wasn’t a horrible, horrible situation.”Fletcher says this doesn’t amount to a crime under Florida law.“Tracey Nix is a loving mother, grandmother,” Fletcher said.

She is also a former teacher and principal.

“She forgot the child in the car. There’s no doubt about that,” Fletcher said. Fletcher says this is an accident. That it does not amount to culpable negligence, “as horrible as this is.”

9:08 a.m.

Kaila is burying her head in Drew’s arms, wiping away tears as the prosecutor describes what led up to Uriel’s death.

8:58 a.m.

Tracey Nix is looking down at her lap with a tissue in hand as the state prosecutor gives an opening statement about what happened leading up to 7-month-old Uriel Schock being left in the back seat of a car. The prosecutor says we will be hearing from people who were with Tracey that day. Kaila Nix and her husband Drew Schock are in court, Uriel’s parents. Kaila is looking at her mom in tears.

What we know so far:

Jury selection began on Monday, and opening statements start Tuesday for a Hardee County woman who is accused of leaving her 7-month-old granddaughter in a hot car where the baby died. As the ABC Action News I-Team first revealed nearly two years ago, this is the second grandchild to die under Tracey Nix's care.

According to a Hardee County complaint affidavit, Kaila Nix had gone to get her hair done that day and had asked her mom, Tracey, 65, to babysit. Temperatures in Wauchula had reached 90 degrees. Her mom's Lexus SUV was parked in the yard with the windows rolled up.

When one of Tracey's grandsons arrived, the complaint affidavit said that "all of a sudden," it "came across her head" that Uriel had been in the SUV all afternoon. Her husband, Nun Ney Nix, immediately began CPR.

The I-Team reconnected with Kaila days before the trial and asked if she wanted her mother to spend any time in prison.

"The mother in me, as I’ve said before, requires justice for my kid. The mother in me requires justice for my daughter. But there is a five-year-old that lives in me still that doesn't want bad things for my mom. I don't want it. I don't want to watch it. I don't want to be a part of it. I don't want anymore hurt," Kaila said.

Kaila is expected to be called as a witness for the prosecution.

Earlier this month, after a judge told defense attorneys their expert witnesses could not testify at trial, they asked for a continuance or to allow the defense counsel to withdraw. That motion was denied. The judge said the court does not accept counsel's assumption that it can no longer effectively represent Tracey.

Jury selection started Jan. 13. If found guilty, Tracey's attorney said she could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

Follow our live updates throughout the day for the latest developments.