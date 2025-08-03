Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIDEO: Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips throws first pitch at Rays game

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips threw the ceremonial first pitch at Sunday's Rays game against the Dodgers.
  • ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips threw the ceremonial first pitch at Sunday's Rays game against the Dodgers.
  • Over the years, Denis has developed trust in his hurricane forecasts by skipping the hype and focusing on facts.

  • His Rule #7 (Don't freak out unless I'm freaking out, we're fine) has become a motto many Bay Area residents live by during hurricane season.

