VIDEO: Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips throws first pitch at Rays game

- ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips threw the ceremonial first pitch at Sunday's Rays game against the Dodgers.
- Over the years, Denis has developed trust in his hurricane forecasts by skipping the hype and focusing on facts.
WATCH: Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips throws first pitch at Rays game
- His Rule #7 (Don't freak out unless I'm freaking out, we're fine) has become a motto many Bay Area residents live by during hurricane season.
