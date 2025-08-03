Leto High School principal arrested for cocaine possession: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Leto High School Principal was arrested and charged with cocaine possession on Aug. 2, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office records.

Scott Hazlett, 40, of Land O’ Lakes, was arrested by the Temple Terrace Police Department and charged with possession of cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and driving under the influence, records showed.

He was arrested at East Fowler Avenue and North 60th Street at about 1:40 a.m.

HCSO records listed Hazlett as principal of Leto High School.

Hillsborough County Public School (HCPS) officials said Hazlett has served in the district since 2007 and is currently on administrative leave following the charges.

“These allegations are deeply concerning, and we appreciate the prompt response from law enforcement. We understand the impact this may have on our students and staff, and we remain committed to providing them with the appropriate support during this time,” HCPS officials said in a statement

He has since been released from jail after posting bond.