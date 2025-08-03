Sunday market aims to renovate and revitalize old historic St. Pete church

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — Nestled in the heart of St. Petersburg, the Treehouse Sanctuary has launched a farmer's market unlike any other, intertwining community engagement with a mission to restore a historic church building.

Noem Krasniansky bought the church along with his wife Irene. He explains why the market works for their mission.

"This farmer's market is different from the average farmer's market because it serves as a fundraiser to help save this church,” Krasniansky explained. “We want to exchange with the community rather than just ask for donations. A lot of people have wanted to come to this building, which has been closed and decaying for a long time. We see this as a rebirth.”

The couple is looking to renovate the former Euclid Methodist Church in St. Pete.

Curated with a selection of unique vendors, the market features locally sourced products ranging from locally made goods to art and photography.

WFTS

“We want to provide something different that people won’t find elsewhere,” said Krasniansky. “This also allows us to showcase the beautiful interior of a historic building that hasn’t been opened for a while.”

With a timeline set for a grand opening next year, coinciding with the building’s hundredth anniversary, the sanctuary aims to raise approximately $250,000 for necessary renovations, including a much-needed roof fix estimated at $100,000 and steeple repairs at $70,000.

“We lost our initial funding when we attempted to convert the property into a wedding venue and were denied by the city,” Krasniansky explained. “That’s when we realized that preserving the church in its original purpose was the only path forward.”

“Our goal is to create a space that brings the community together without pushing any particular dogma,” he emphasized. “There are many paths to spirituality, and we want our sanctuary to be welcoming to everyone.”

The response from the local community has been overwhelmingly positive.

Local entrepreneur and artist Devin Constance, who frequents the market, commented.

WFTS

"Restoring something beautiful is a significant part of what makes St. Petersburg special. The creativity and spirit behind this effort highlight the values of our community."

William Correra, the owner of Iris Photo Gallery, echoed similar sentiments.

"The historical significance of this church is invaluable. It's refreshing to see local efforts focused on preserving culture rather than replacing it with generic buildings."

Claudia Beciana, a local vendor specializing in organic sourdough bread, expressed her enthusiasm for being part of such a meaningful project.

“I’m trying to create healthy, local food options that promote well-being,” she said. “Being part of this market aligns with my values, and it’s remarkable to witness the revival of a 99-year-old building.”

WFTS

The Treehouse Sanctuary invites community members to support their mission by visiting the farmer's market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., purchasing from local vendors, and potentially contributing to the cause.

“This is not just a market; it’s a movement towards restoring a piece of history while building community connections," said Krasniansky.

For more information, you can visit the Treehouse Sanctuary's website or follow them on social media to stay updated on events and fundraising efforts.