Gov. DeSantis to address state with Hurricane Milton recovery efforts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Governor Ron DeSantis and state officials will be meeting in Treasure Island to provide updates on Hurricane Milton response and recovery efforts on Sunday.

You can watch the update live on this story at 3:15 p.m. here

Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue will also address the community.

As of noon, approximately 891,623 Floridians are without power. The State of Florida has restored 3,179,560 accounts.