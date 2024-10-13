President Joe Biden to visit Tampa in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden is set to visit Tampa in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.
He will arrive at MacDill Air Force Base on Sunday, according to a release schedule.
The President will take an aerial tour of "affected areas" on his way to St. Pete where he will participate in a briefing with federal, state, and local officials. He will also take time to greet first responders and local residents.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers joined neighbors helping to rescue people living in the Pemberton Creek area on Friday, as flood waters continued to rise.
Flooding in Pemberton Creek following Hurricane Milton