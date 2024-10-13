Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

President Joe Biden to visit Tampa in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton

Joe Biden
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Susan Walsh/AP
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce his choice of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Joe Biden
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden is set to visit Tampa in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

He will arrive at MacDill Air Force Base on Sunday, according to a release schedule.

The President will take an aerial tour of "affected areas" on his way to St. Pete where he will participate in a briefing with federal, state, and local officials. He will also take time to greet first responders and local residents.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers joined neighbors helping to rescue people living in the Pemberton Creek area on Friday, as flood waters continued to rise.

Flooding in Pemberton Creek following Hurricane Milton

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

AAN-web-side-promo-weather.png

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.